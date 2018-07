Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a deadly assault in Philadelphia’s Mill Creek section.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Wyalusing and Lancaster Avenues.

Officers found the unidentified victim, who is in his 60’s, on the sidewalk.

They say he was sucker-punched and then robbed.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.