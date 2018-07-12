Police: Dealership Employee Dragged Several Feet As Woman Drives Off With Car

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia dealership employee was dragged for several feet as a woman allegedly drove off the lot with a vehicle she had asked to see.

Police say it happened at the Central City Toyota dealership located at 4800 Chestnut Street, around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The woman asked to see silver 2013 Dodge Dart that was parked in the lot area. That’s when police say the woman started the car and drove off with it.

Police say the employee was dragged several feet before falling to the ground.

The suspect is described as a black female, 40 years old, wearing a white jacket with a dark-colored shirt underneath, white pants, and a brown head wrap.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.