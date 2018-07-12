Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BOSTON (AP/CBS) — A New Jersey police officer and a Philadelphia man have been charged in connection with an altercation that reportedly injured Lindsay Lohan’s cousin.

The confrontation happened at a Boston pizza shop, around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.

That’s where prosecutors say Kevin Lohan was injured and had his jaw wired shut for three weeks as a result of the altercation. Lohan, of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, is the cousin of actor Lindsay Lohan and a Boston College hockey player.

Massachusetts prosecutors say 27-year-old Daniel Hunt, of Barrington, New Jersey, and 29-year-old Ian Salerno, of Philadelphia, now face assault and battery charges.

Hunt, an officer in Haddon Heights, New Jersey, was off duty at the time.

Both suspects face arraignment Aug. 1. Home numbers could not be located and prosecutors did not know if they had lawyers.

