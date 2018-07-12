Man Buys Prosthetic Hand At Pawn Shop; Sets Out To Return It To Owner

  • CBS 3On Air

LAS VEGAS (CBS) – A high-tech hand recently showed up at a pawn shop in Las Vegas and one man is desperate to get it back to its owner.

The prosthetic hand was discovered by Reggie Wing, a customer at the pawn shop. He was shopping for tools when it caught his eye.

He knew he had to do something to get the life-changing medical device back to its owner.

“It was marked down as $200 and it said collectible on it. It’s a hand, it’s not a collectible,” said Wing.

When pawn shop employees could not give him information about the owner due to confidentiality, he didn’t let that stop him.

He contacted several companies with the serial number, but he still can’t find the owner.

Now, he’s hoping the power of social media takes over to lend a hand.

