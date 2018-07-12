Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left two people injured outside of the Lehigh Valley Mall last month.

It happened on June 1 around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall just outside of Macy’s.

Police say there was an altercation between one of the victims and the suspect, 19-year-old Miles Harper, of Bethlehem, inside the store’s entrance.

The altercation continued out in the parking lot and ultimately led to gunfire.

Police say Harper shot the first victim as he was fleeing and a second victim as he was trying to help the first victim.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Harper, who is allegedly a member of the “MRE” (Money Rules Everything) local street gang, was arrested on Thursday. He has been charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, one count of aggravated assault and other related charges.

One of the victims is a member of a different gang, police added.