PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT says repairs and resurfacing operations will leave the I-76 West ramp to 30th Street closed for four weeks, starting next Saturday.

The closure and detour will begin 12:01 a.m. on July 21. The closure is part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River and seven other nearby structures and it will happen through mid-August.

Officials say I-76 West motorists who routinely use the ramp will be directed to exit at South Street, turn right on South Street, left on 22nd Street and left on Market Street to reach 30th Street.

PennDOT says motorists should plan ahead as delays will happen.

A list of weekly road restrictions and PennDOT maintenance operations in the five-county Philadelphia region is available here.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting 511PA.

The entire project is scheduled to finish in fall 2020.