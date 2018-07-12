  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court says airport security screeners can’t be sued over alleged mistreatment because they aren’t law-enforcement officers.

Judges on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concede that their decision leaves people who are mistreated by screeners with limited legal options.

Nadine Pellegrino of Florida claimed Transportation Security Administration agents at the Philadelphia airport mistreated her and damaged her property in 2006. Screeners said she hit two of them with a bag.

Pellegrino was arrested but found not guilty at trial. She and her husband filed a misconduct claim against TSA, seeking $951,200.

The appeals court voted 2-1 Wednesday to uphold a lower court ruling that TSA screeners get immunity because they perform an administrative job and aren’t law-enforcement officers who can be sued under federal law.

