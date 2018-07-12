95-Year-Old Great Grandfather, Man Injured After Shots Fired Into Cobbs Creek Home

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a terrifying ordeal for a family in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek section, when someone opened fire into their home overnight.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Rodman Street, around 3:15 a.m. Police say someone stood on the front porch and fired at least five shots into the home.

There were five people home at the time, including a 95-year-old great-grandfather and a 2-year-old girl.

Police say the 95-year-old great-grandfather was shot in the arm while sitting on the couch. He is in stable condition.

A 32-year-old man was also shot. Police say he was found at the top of the steps with a gunshot wound in the chest. He’s now in critical condition.

Police say a 2-year-old girl, the child’s mother and a 19-year-old were also home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Investigators say this does not appear to be a random attack.

“What’s unusual about this shooting, most of the shootings we respond to are on the highway, well both these victims were inside of a private residence, around 3:15 a.m. when the bullets went though the front window. It appears that these weren’t stray bullets because the five bullets that went through the front window are in a really tight group in an area – about five inches in diameter,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

No word on a motive.