ATLANTA (CBS) — A new study concludes there’s “no evidence” vaping helps smokers looking to give up cigarettes and tobacco.

Researchers found that 90 percent of smokers who vaped continued smoking a year after the study was started.

It also states that 54 percent of people who vaped and smoked continued to do both throughout the study.

In addition, 37 percent continued using cigarettes as they stopped vaping and using electronic cigarettes a year later.

Researchers at Georgia State University in Atlanta conducted the study by analyzing 1,284 adult smokers in the United States from 2015 to 2016.

The study also finds that 16 percent of smokers in 2015 had stopped smoking a year later.