Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tyler Perry is calling out scammers on social media.

Facebook To Make News Feed More Social Through Augmented Reality

And the movie mogul issued this message for his fans.

Perry posted a video Tuesday warning fans about so-called “promotions” using his name and face on Facebook.

The fake posts claim he’s giving away cars or money.

Perry says, if you see one, keep on scrolling.

Oprah Winfrey had to issue a similar warning in December about social media impostors using her name to gain people’s information.