PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tyler Perry is calling out scammers on social media.

Facebook To Make News Feed More Social Through Augmented Reality

And the movie mogul issued this message for his fans.

tyler perry on facebook Tyler Perry Calling Out Scammers On Facebook

Credit: (CBS3)

Perry posted a video Tuesday warning fans about so-called “promotions” using his name and face on Facebook.

The fake posts claim he’s giving away cars or money.

Perry says, if you see one, keep on scrolling.

Oprah Winfrey had to issue a similar warning in December about social media impostors using her name to gain people’s information.

