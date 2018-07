Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Crews have rescued a man who fell into a pit in Berks County.

It happened at the Royal Green Corporation at 30 West Huller Lane in Ontelaunee Township, just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where crews pulled out the man around 11 a.m.

No word on the man’s condition.

This is a developing story, stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.