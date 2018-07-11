Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city controller on Wednesday announced yet another audit of the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

“We will look at staffing levels, employee salaries and other expenses,” said Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

Auditors intend to analyze how money flows into the authority.

Officials say the $135 million cash cow has failed for 17 years to meet its obligation to the Philadelphia School District, paying up only 25 percent hardly keeping its promise.

“Could’ve been tens of millions of dollars in 2001 that should’ve been available to the city schools from PPA that never was,” said Eugene DePasquale, Pennsylvania’s Auditor General.

Rhynhart says she’s heard time and time again complaints from people about the Republican state-controlled PPA.

“They want to know what’s happening to the money they’re paying from all of the tickets and the booting fees,” she said.

Outside a payment center, residents are unhappy.

“Thirty-five-hundred dollars — took my whole life savings from me,” said Charles Gore.

There was story after story of frustration and hard times.

“Man, I’m trying to pay a ticket. I don’t want my car booted, it’s crazy,” Kaseem Williams said.

Vincent Fenerty, the PPA’s longtime boss, was ousted two years ago after a series of sexual harassment complaints.

The PPA’s board afforded him a golden parachute at the exit door, and now auditors will be riding the PPA for some answers.