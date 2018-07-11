  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Joe Holden
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Parking Authority

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city controller on Wednesday announced yet another audit of the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

“We will look at staffing levels, employee salaries and other expenses,” said Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

Auditors intend to analyze how money flows into the authority.

ppa Philly Controller Turning Audit Focus On Philadelphia Parking Authority

Credit: (CBS3)

Officials say the $135 million cash cow has failed for 17 years to meet its obligation to the Philadelphia School District, paying up only 25 percent hardly keeping its promise.

“Could’ve been tens of millions of dollars in 2001 that should’ve been available to the city schools from PPA that never was,” said Eugene DePasquale, Pennsylvania’s Auditor General.

Rhynhart says she’s heard time and time again complaints from people about the Republican state-controlled PPA.

“They want to know what’s happening to the money they’re paying from all of the tickets and the booting fees,” she said.

Outside a payment center, residents are unhappy.

“Thirty-five-hundred dollars — took my whole life savings from me,” said Charles Gore.

There was story after story of frustration and hard times.

“Man, I’m trying to pay a ticket. I don’t want my car booted, it’s crazy,” Kaseem Williams said.

Vincent Fenerty, the PPA’s longtime boss, was ousted two years ago after a series of sexual harassment complaints.

The PPA’s board afforded him a golden parachute at the exit door, and now auditors will be riding the PPA for some answers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s