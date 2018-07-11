  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Pelican Island, New Jersey man has been reunited with his wave runner, nearly six years after it was swept away in Hurricane Sandy.

Tyler Perry Calling Out Scammers On Facebook

Police found Douglas Ferrigno’s Sea-Doo six miles away on a property in Brick Township.

sea doo wave runner New Jersey Man Reunited With Wave Runner Swept Away In Hurricane Sandy

Credit: (CBS3)

The watercraft was covered up and the best part, it still works!

A man renovating his house was about to junk the Sea-Doo but he decided to give police the registration number, and they tracked down Ferrigno.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s