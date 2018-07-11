Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Pelican Island, New Jersey man has been reunited with his wave runner, nearly six years after it was swept away in Hurricane Sandy.

Police found Douglas Ferrigno’s Sea-Doo six miles away on a property in Brick Township.

The watercraft was covered up and the best part, it still works!

A man renovating his house was about to junk the Sea-Doo but he decided to give police the registration number, and they tracked down Ferrigno.