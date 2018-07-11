Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Back by popular demand, Morey’s Piers will be dog-friendly Saturday, Sept. 8.

Pups of all shapes and sizes are invited to celebrate the dog days of summer.

The day will kick off with a Doggie Dash at 10 a.m. Dogs will set the pace for the 5K and 1-mile races on the beach near Raging Waters Water Park. Prizes include a dog tag finisher medal for dogs, an official Doggie Dash leash, and a t-shirt. Following the dash, dogs and owners will be treated to a beachside finisher’s celebration with music, food, games and activities.

This year, Morey’s Piers is adding Doggie Splash for Doggie Dash participants. Doggie Splash admission can be added for $10, granting access to the Raging Waters Water Park right after the race. The exclusive 10:30-11:45 a.m. time slot is only available to Doggie Dash participants.

JetBlue Flight Attendants Credited With Saving Dog During Flight

The party continues with the 5th annual Puppy Pool Party at Raging Waters Water “Bark” from 12-5 p.m. Morey’s Piers will host nine different one-hour long sessions that are staggered throughout the day.

Celebrating the close of the water park for the season, canines are allowed to paddle along the river adventure, play in the fountain pool, or fetch tennis balls in the activity pool.

The PigDog Beach Bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The beach bar will be serving dogs and their owners and is adding special items to the menu. The PigDog Dog is a foot-long hot dog topped with smoked pulled pork and jalapenos on a potato roll and the Pig Big is a sourdough loaf stuffed with smoke pulled pork, covered in Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with pickled jalapenos and scallions.

For pricing and more information click here.