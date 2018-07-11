  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Morey's Pier

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Back by popular demand, Morey’s Piers will be dog-friendly Saturday, Sept. 8.

Pups of all shapes and sizes are invited to celebrate the dog days of summer.

The day will kick off with a Doggie Dash at 10 a.m. Dogs will set the pace for the 5K and 1-mile races on the beach near Raging Waters Water Park. Prizes include a dog tag finisher medal for dogs, an official Doggie Dash leash, and a t-shirt. Following the dash, dogs and owners will be treated to a beachside finisher’s celebration with music, food, games and activities.

This year, Morey’s Piers is adding Doggie Splash for Doggie Dash participants. Doggie Splash admission can be added for $10, granting access to the Raging Waters Water Park right after the race. The exclusive 10:30-11:45 a.m. time slot is only available to Doggie Dash participants.

JetBlue Flight Attendants Credited With Saving Dog During Flight

The party continues with the 5th annual Puppy Pool Party at Raging Waters Water “Bark” from 12-5 p.m. Morey’s Piers will host nine different one-hour long sessions that are staggered throughout the day.

Celebrating the close of the water park for the season, canines are allowed to paddle along the river adventure, play in the fountain pool, or fetch tennis balls in the activity pool.

The PigDog Beach Bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The beach bar will be serving dogs and their owners and is adding special items to the menu. The PigDog Dog is a foot-long hot dog topped with smoked pulled pork and jalapenos on a potato roll and the Pig Big is a sourdough loaf stuffed with smoke pulled pork, covered in Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with pickled jalapenos and scallions.

For pricing and more information click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s