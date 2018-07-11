Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man wanted for eluding police and resisting arrest has died after police say he drowned in a creek while fleeing a traffic stop in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. when police pulled over a man driving a tree trimming truck on the Lincoln Drive off-ramp—which is not allowed.

Police say the driver didn’t have a license or ID but he did provide the officer with his name.

Further investigation revealed the man was wanted in New Jersey for eluding police and resisting arrest.

When the officer walked back to the vehicle the man fled on foot and jump into the Wissahickon Creek, police said.

The man’s body was later pulled from the water and he was pronounced dead at 8:21 p.m.

The body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.