RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (CBS) — A woman is dead after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer in Runnemede Township on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Route 42 south, just before Route 55 near Bellmawr, around 12:30 p.m.

Police say a Mazda 3 ended up under the tractor-trailer after it jackknifed.

The passenger of the Mazda, 24-year-old Ashley Zarycki, of Villas, died in the crash. The 26-year-old driver suffered moderate injures, New Jersey State Police said.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

