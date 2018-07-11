Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Lifeguards in Ocean City are urging swimmers to be cautious with Hurricane Chris off the coast.

Waves and undertow have kept lifeguards busy managing the bathers and making frequent rescues.

“We’ve been on our toes and it’s been a lot of work for our guards but they’ve done a great job pulling everyone in and getting everyone in safely,” said Captain Brian Booth with the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

When storms generate rip currents, its more important than ever to swim near lifeguards and keep a close watch on your children in the water.

“It’s not in the same spot every day, you always have to be on guard,” said Booth.

You can try to stay away from rip currents by looking for spots that appear much murkier and sloshy than the rest of the surf line. And stay close enough to shore that you have a firm footing on the bottom.

“When you feel yourself starting to be brought out to sea, it’s always hard to do but instead of fighting against it swim to the side and get out of the rip current that way,” said Booth.