MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A homeless man with no arms has been charged by authorities with stabbing a tourist from Chicago.
Miami Beach police say 46-year-old Jonathan Crenshaw held a pair of scissors with his feet and stabbed 22-year-old Cesar Coronado just after midnight early Tuesday.
The Miami Herald reports that Crenshaw is a popular fixture in the area, known for painting on canvases along a trendy spot in South Beach.
According to the arrest report, Crenshaw says he was lying down when Coronado approached him and punched him in the head. Police say Crenshaw stabbed Coronado twice and fled.
A friend who was traveling with Coronado said they asked Crenshaw for directions when he suddenly jumped up and stabbed Coronado in his arm. He was taken to the hospital.
Crenshaw has been charged with aggravated battery.
Let me get this straight: The guy without arms “jumped up and stabbed Coronado in his arm” by holding scissors in his feet (after jumping up it should be noted) and then “fleeing.” And he did all this because Coronado “asked him for directions?
Something doesn’t sound quite right here.
If I was a judge hearing this case I’d be looking for testimony from those who knew Crenshaw and his painting activities from the past, and I’d also check to see why Coronado and his friend were so lost that they needed to ask a homeless guy with no arms for traveling directions.
This is one of those cases where past histories of the two sides should really be considered.
– MJM