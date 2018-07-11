Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (CBS) — Firefighters came to the rescue after an elderly woman got stuck in the sand. It happened around 7:50 a.m. Friday in Santa Barbara, California.

The elderly woman was found buried waist deep in the sand.

“Due to the nature of the conditions fire crews were getting stuck in the sand while attempting to perform the rescue,” said the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

They realized they had to change tactics and used a ladder to help stabilize the woman.

Firefighters were eventually able to pull the woman to safety.