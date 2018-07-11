Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Department of Justice announced finalization of a sweeping opioid watchdog proposal on Wednesday.

The DEA will consider a drug is heading for abuse when it reaches its annual opioid production limits, according to the proposal.

In addition, the DEA will determine an opioid’s misuse and its manufacturer’s misuse of the drug, with the ability to reduce the amount that can be produced each year.

Philadelphia Clears Several Kensington Homeless Encampments To Tackle City’s Opioid Crisis

The DEA will be required to share notices and information with the state attorneys general.

The proposal comes while the nation is facing an opioid crisis.