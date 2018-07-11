  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DEA, Local TV, US Department of Justice

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Department of Justice announced finalization of a sweeping opioid watchdog proposal on Wednesday.

The DEA will consider a drug is heading for abuse when it reaches its annual opioid production limits, according to the proposal.

In addition, the DEA will determine an opioid’s misuse and its manufacturer’s misuse of the drug, with the ability to reduce the amount that can be produced each year.

Philadelphia Clears Several Kensington Homeless Encampments To Tackle City’s Opioid Crisis

The DEA will be required to share notices and information with the state attorneys general.

The proposal comes while the nation is facing an opioid crisis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s