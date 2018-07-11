  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Fifteen people suffered minor injuries after a  tractor-trailer and a charter bus collided on the New Jersey Turnpike, Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike near mile marker 57.7 in Bordentown, around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Several bus passengers were seen along the side of the highway after the crash, including some who were being evaluated by emergency responders.

0a25c0882f354c0a99d35d28135c60b0 15 People Injured After Tractor Trailer, Charter Bus Crash On New Jersey Turnpike

New Jersey State Police say roughly 50 people were aboard the bus, which had severe front-end damage. The tractor-trailer also was damaged in the crash.

Police say at least 15 people were taken to Robert Wood Johnson for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s