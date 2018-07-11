Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Fifteen people suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer and a charter bus collided on the New Jersey Turnpike, Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike near mile marker 57.7 in Bordentown, around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Several bus passengers were seen along the side of the highway after the crash, including some who were being evaluated by emergency responders.

New Jersey State Police say roughly 50 people were aboard the bus, which had severe front-end damage. The tractor-trailer also was damaged in the crash.

Police say at least 15 people were taken to Robert Wood Johnson for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

