Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed the Prince Barber Shop in North Philadelphia at gunpoint on Saturday night.
Police say the robbery occurred around 5:50 p.m. when two men entered the barbershop on the 4600 block of Weymouth Street.
Police say an employee was inside cutting a customer’s as the two men waited.
One of the suspects allegedly said, “If you’re not going to give me a haircut, then we’re robbing you. Give me your money,” and then brandished a handgun.
Police say the barbershop employee gave his wallet with identification and $400 to the suspect. Police say the customer also gave the suspect $100.
Police say both suspects fled on foot and were last seen east on Wyoming Avenue and then south on Reach Street.
No one was injured during the robbery.