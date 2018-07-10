BREAKING:Crews Battling Massive Scrap Yard Fire In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed the Prince Barber Shop in North Philadelphia at gunpoint on Saturday night.

Police say the robbery occurred around 5:50 p.m. when two men entered the barbershop on the 4600 block of Weymouth Street.

barbershop robbery WANTED: Police Seeking 2 Men Suspected Of Robbing North Philadelphia Barbershop At Gunpoint

Credit: (Philadelphia Police)

Police say an employee was inside cutting a customer’s as the two men waited.

One of the suspects allegedly said, “If you’re not going to give me a haircut, then we’re robbing you. Give me your money,” and then brandished a handgun.

Police say the barbershop employee gave his wallet with identification and $400 to the suspect. Police say the customer also gave the suspect $100.

Police say both suspects fled on foot and were last seen east on Wyoming Avenue and then south on Reach Street.

No one was injured during the robbery.

