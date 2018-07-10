PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Taylor Swift is dominating the list of top-selling acts this summer for the second time, according to StubHub’s fourth annual concert preview.

Swift is set to return to Lincoln Financial Field this weekend and it’s one of the 10 most in-demand shows across the country overall, StubHub says.

These are the top 5 shows in Philadelphia this summer according to StubHub:

Taylor Swift with Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, Lincoln Financial Field on July 14

Eagles with James Taylor, Citizens Bank Park on July 28

Billy Joel, Citizens Bank Park on July 27

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Lincoln Financial Field on July 30

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Wells Fargo Center on August 24

Some highlights from the StubHub Concert Preview:

Taylor Swift: Back on Top as the Top-Selling Artist of the Summer, unseating last year’s #1 U2. Average ticket price is 21% less than her 1989 Tour.

Back on Top as the Top-Selling Artist of the Summer, unseating last year’s #1 U2. Average ticket price is 21% less than her 1989 Tour. Ed Sheeran: he hits the highest position of his touring career with the highest sales per show, nearly tripling the per-show sales of Taylor Swift.

he hits the highest position of his touring career with the highest sales per show, nearly tripling the per-show sales of Taylor Swift. Harry Styles: hits the third top-selling act this summer, as he moves to playing large arenas.

hits the third top-selling act this summer, as he moves to playing large arenas. Nostalgia reigns: acts representing 5 different decades are all on tour this summer, with 90s (Foo Fighters, Kenny Chesney, Radiohead) trending majority on the list.

acts representing 5 different decades are all on tour this summer, with 90s (Foo Fighters, Kenny Chesney, Radiohead) trending majority on the list. Sam Smith is the most affordable tour this summer.

is the most affordable tour this summer. Girl Power!: Female acts Taylor Swift, Beyoncé (co-headlining with Jay-Z), P!NK, Shakira and Shania Twain have a strong showing in the top 30, which is normally populated by male rock acts.

CLICK HERE to read more about the report.