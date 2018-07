Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A risk of rip currents is impacting the search for a man, missing after going in the water off the beach in Atlantic City.

Emergency crews patrolled the beach overnight.

New Jersey State Police assisted initially but called off their search efforts at around midnight Tuesday.

They could return later in the day.

No further information has been provided.

This is a developing story, stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.