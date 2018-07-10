BREAKING:Man Killed Wife, 3 Young Children Before Turning Gun On Self In Murder-Suicide, Police Say
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – One person has died after an accident on Route 54 in Atlantic County on Tuesday afternoon, New Jersey State Police say.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where a gray sedan and a Kiely equipment truck appear to be involved in an accident on Route 54 at Jackson Road in Buena Vista Township.

New Jersey State Police tell CBS3 that one person has died in the crash.

Credit: CBS3

The roadway remains closed at this time.

Police are urging travelers to plan an alternate route.

