PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia parents who have never met share an unfortunate bond. Both lost a child because of a hit and run driver.

Logan White’s stepson, 5-year-old Xavier Moy, was hit and killed while playing on the 5000 block of Irving Street in West Philadelphia on June 22. Police put out a bulletin for a car and just last week a woman turned herself in for the crime.

Ayeshia Poole’s little girl, Jaynna, was hit and killed in West Philadelphia at 63rd and Landsdowne back in November 2016. She was 8 years old. The driver took off. Police eventually located him and he’s behind bars. Both parents are working to stop more kids from being killed.

Logan White wants speed bumps on residential city streets.

“If the people driving are not going to be careful the speed bumps will make sure they’re careful,” White told Eyewitness News.

Poole pitched an idea back in 2016 called a “Jay-Alert”. It would send urgent messages to members of the public and auto body shops if a kid was hit and seriously injured or killed. The car that authorities say hit and killed Jayanna was found with the help of a body shop.

“If the Jay-Alert was out everybody would know ok a child just got hit,” Poole said.

Now both plan to work with lawmakers to prevent another tragedy.

Poole plans to reintroduce her “Jay-Alert” to local and state lawmakers.

Logan White will be meeting with Philadelphia City Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell next week.

A Blackwell spokesperson told Eyewitness News, the councilwoman looks forward to the meeting and coming to a solution.