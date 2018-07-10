Entire Team, Coach Rescued From Thai Cave
OCEAN GROVE, N.J. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has drowned while swimming at the New Jersey shore.

Authorities say 42-year-old Gabriel D’Abruzzo, of Pittsburgh, began struggling shortly after he entered the ocean waters off Ocean Grove around 9:40 p.m. Monday. He was soon pulled from the waters by bystanders who performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Emergency responders initially were told a second struggling swimmer was still in the water. They then searched for about 45 minutes before determining D’Abruzzo was the lone victim.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

