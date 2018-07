Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident in New Castle County on Tuesday morning, fire department officials say.

The accident happened on South Dupont Highway and Red Lion Road shortly after 11 a.m.

The road is currently closed as medics are on scene with police to assist with traffic in the area.

There are no other known injuries.

