NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police officers say their training kicked in when they resuscitated a 2-year-old who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in New Jersey’s largest city.

Police body cam video shows Newark police officers hitting the child on her back as she struggled to breathe on Sunday night. The girl started crying.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose says the girl is in stable condition.

“These Officers displayed the character and dedication that every Newark Police Division member is committed to in providing outstanding community service,” Ambrose told CBS New York in a statement. “I am proud that these Officers stepped in as if this child was a member of their own family. Today, I speak for the entire City of Newark in giving them our most sincere thanks.”

The girl was wearing a floatation device in the pool. It’s not clear how she became submerged or whether she had adult supervision.

