MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — A woman in her 50’s was driving during monsoon storms in Mesa yesterday when her car somehow went into a canal.

Cellphone video shows the vehicle completely underwater.

monsoon rescue VIDEO: Woman Rescued After Car Submerged During Monsoon Storms In Arizona

Credit: (CBS3)

Firefighters responded went under the water, pried the door open and pulled the woman out alive.

Officials say the woman survived in an air pocket and actually called 9-1-1 from inside the submerged vehicle.

She sustained only minor injuries.

