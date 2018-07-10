Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — A woman in her 50’s was driving during monsoon storms in Mesa yesterday when her car somehow went into a canal.

JetBlue Flight Attendants Credited With Saving Dog During Flight

Cellphone video shows the vehicle completely underwater.

Firefighters responded went under the water, pried the door open and pulled the woman out alive.

Officials say the woman survived in an air pocket and actually called 9-1-1 from inside the submerged vehicle.

She sustained only minor injuries.