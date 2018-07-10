Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (CBS) — Police in Maryland have issued an Amber Alert for two missing children and the man accused of taking them.

Authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout for 9-year-old Kingston Perry, 18-month-old Karina Noel Perry and their 35-year-old father Dwight Perry.

Police say they were last seen around 1 p.m. in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Perry may be operating a 2016 blue Toyota Camry with a Maryland license plate of 5DF8922.