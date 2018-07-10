Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two JetBlue flight attendants are being credited for helping save a couple’s dog.

Three-year-old french bulldog Darcy was on a flight from Florida to Massachusetts last week when she started having trouble breathing.

The flight attendants responded by fitting her with an oxygen mask and giving her ice bags to help her cool down.

The pup rebounded in just a few minutes and was fine for the rest of the flight.