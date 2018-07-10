BREAKING:Entire Team, Coach Rescued From Thai Cave
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — IHOP has come clean.

The pancake chain has acknowledged that a name change announced last month was just a publicity stunt to promote its hamburger menu.

The company best known for its breakfasts already had burgers on the menu but had started using the IHOb name on social media, its website and for in-store promotions to draw attention to a new line of burgers made of Black Angus ground beef.

On Monday, it was back on social media, this time to promote a pancake deal tied to IHOP’s 60th birthday.

On Twitter, the company said, “That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers).”

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s