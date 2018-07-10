Thai Rescue:11th Boy Freed From Cave On 3rd Day Of Operation
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware are investigating after five people were found dead inside a home in Delaware on Monday night.

A neighbor tells Eyewitness News a child, who was supposed to stay at the home, discovered the bodies, at the residence on the 2700 block of Ferris Road around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say they found five people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, including a 42-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and three children under 8 years old.

“The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. At this time, there is no concern for safety in the surrounding area,” police said in a news release.

Autopsies are being performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The identities of the victims are being withheld at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-365-8441.

