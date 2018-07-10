Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – There’s a preliminary hearing on Tuesday for a man accused in a series of explosions that rocked Bucks County earlier this year.

Police Investigating Another Mysterious Explosion In Bucks County After Tractor Cutting Grass Strikes Device

Thirty-year-old David Surman was arraigned on weapons and other charges.

About 30 explosions were recorded in various parts of upper Bucks County since April.

Bucks County DA: Suspect Charged With Weapons Of Mass Destruction In Connection To Mysterious Explosions

Authorities say they found improvised explosive devices in a raid at Surman’s home.

Officials still don’t have a motive for the explosions.