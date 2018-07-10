BREAKING:Entire Team, Coach Rescued From Thai Cave
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – There’s a preliminary hearing on Tuesday for a man accused in a series of explosions that rocked Bucks County earlier this year.

Police Investigating Another Mysterious Explosion In Bucks County After Tractor Cutting Grass Strikes Device

Thirty-year-old David Surman was arraigned on weapons and other charges.

david surman jr mugshot Preliminary Hearing To Be Held Today For Bucks County Explosions Suspect

About 30 explosions were recorded in various parts of upper Bucks County since April.

Bucks County DA: Suspect Charged With Weapons Of Mass Destruction In Connection To Mysterious Explosions 

Authorities say they found improvised explosive devices in a raid at Surman’s home.

Officials still don’t have a motive for the explosions.

