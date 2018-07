Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Five people have been taken to the hospital after a serious crash in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section.

It happened on 6th Street and Hunting Park Avenue, around 4 a.m. Monday.

Officials say a vehicle hit several parked cars, sending a van flying into the air. The van landed on top of other parked vehicles.

The driving vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.

No word on the extent of injuries.