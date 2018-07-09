  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV, U.S. Navy
WASHINGTON (July 9, 2018) Undated FILE PHOTO of Ens. Sarah Mitchell, 23, of Feasterville, Penn. Ens. Mitchell, died from injuries sustained aboard USS Jason Dunham (DD 109), July 8, 2018. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –An investigation is underway after a United States Navy sailor with ties to Bucks County died during a training exercise over the weekend.

Ensign Sarah Mitchell, 23, of Feasterville, was injured while conducting a small boat training July 8, 2018.

180709-N-NO101-001
Officials say she was transported to a hospital in Aqaba, Jordan, where she died from her injuries.

Circumstances surrounding the incident have not been made available.

No other sailors were injured.

