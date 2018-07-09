Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Putting an expensive ring on it might just cost you a marriage, according to a new study.

Research finds that spending somewhere between $2,000 and $4,000 on an engagement ring or anything more than $20,000 on a wedding greatly increases the risk of an early divorce.

Babies Sleep Better When They Begin Solid Food Early, Study Says

Researchers questioned more than 3,000 people in the United States about their marital status, the cost of their engagement rings and wedding, education, household income and children. They also asked participants about the length of their marriage if it ended in divorce, as well as the importance of their spouse’s wealth and appearance.

According to the study, men spending between $2,000 and $4,000 on a ring were 1.3 times at greater risk of divorce than those spending between $500 and $2,000.

Furthermore, when it comes to a wedding, a man paying under $1,000 cuts the risk of getting divorced in half compared to a man spending between $5,000 to $10,000, according to the study.

FDA: Parasites In Del Monte Vegetables Causing ‘Explosive’ Diarrhea

In addition, a woman with a wedding costing more than $20,000 is 1.6 times likelier to get divorced.

The study was published in Neuroradiology under the title “A Diamond is Forever and Other Fairy Tales: The Relationship Between Wedding Expenses and Marriage Duration.”