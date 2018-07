Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – A woman in Bethlehem was seriously injured after she was run over by an SUV.

It happened around 5 a.m. Monday outside the Comfort Suites on 3rd Street.

Video shows as firefighters worked to remove the woman from underneath the SUV.



The male driver was taken into police custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.