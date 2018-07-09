Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting has left a 16-year-old boy fighting for his life. Police say the teen and another victim were shot while riding their bicycles in South Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Investigators believe the alleged shooter was firing shots from point-blank range at the victims while they were both riding their bikes near 26th and Tasker Streets in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia. Police say the 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were shot at around 12:30 a.m.

The 20-year-old was shot in the back and is in stable condition. The teenager was hit in the stomach and is listed in critical condition.

“Someone fired at least seven shots from a large caliber semi-automatic weapon,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Before anyone could even call 911, officers on patrol nearby heard the gunfire and rushed towards the scene, finding both victims collapsed on the ground.

“We don’t have a motive for the shooting however were told the shooter was last seen running north on 26th Street from Tasker,” said Small.

Police also say security cameras from some nearby homes and businesses may have captured the shooting and what lead up to it.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police.