BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating a homicide in Bensalem on Monday morning.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Hulmeville Road, just before 7 a.m. Detectives say a female victim had called police for help.

When officers arrived on scene, a woman was found dead inside a car in the area.

Witnesses tell police a man was seen running away from the scene.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.

There is no word on a motive.