BREAKING8th Boy Rescued From Thailand Cave
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating a homicide in Bensalem on Monday morning.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Hulmeville Road, just before 7 a.m. Detectives say a female victim had called police for help.

New Jersey Native Mike Trout Makes 7th Straight MLB All-Star Game

When officers arrived on scene, a woman was found dead inside a car in the area.

Police Searching For Homicide Suspect In Bensalem

Credit: CBS3

Witnesses tell police a man was seen running away from the scene.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.

New Orleans Family Says Goodbye To Son In Unique Way

There is no word on a motive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s