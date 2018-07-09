BREAKINGBensalem Police Searching For Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death Of Ex-Girlfriend
VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials are investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter after they were found inside a Jersey Shore condominium on Sunday morning.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office says the bodies of 87-year-old Elaine Rosen, and her daughter, 67-year-old Michelle Gordon, were discovered around 10:25 a.m. inside a residence at 4800 Boardwalk in Ventnor City.

Officials say both suffered blunt force trauma. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

There have been no arrests but officials say there is no imminent threat or danger posed to the community.

