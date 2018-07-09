Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania judge has ordered a nurse to stand trial in the death of the father of former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

A judge upheld all the charges against Christann Gainey on Monday.

Prosecutors say Gainey failed to do mandatory checks on H.R. McMaster Sr. prior to his fatal fall at Cathedral Village in Philadelphia in April.

Gainey will stand trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect, and tampering with records.