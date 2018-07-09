Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Police say a man broke his leg while fleeing a traffic stop in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say the man was pulled over in Steelton Saturday, and he ran down an embankment in an attempt to escape from officers and broke his leg.

The man was hospitalized for treatment, and he was later transferred to police custody.

Police say the man was wanted on domestic violence charges and an undisclosed federal warrant.

Steelton is located about 4 miles southeast of Harrisburg.

