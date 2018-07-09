BREAKING5th Boy Rescued From Thailand Cave
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers
Credit: (CBS3)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Police say a man broke his leg while fleeing a traffic stop in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say the man was pulled over in Steelton Saturday, and he ran down an embankment in an attempt to escape from officers and broke his leg.

The man was hospitalized for treatment, and he was later transferred to police custody.

Police say the man was wanted on domestic violence charges and an undisclosed federal warrant.

Steelton is located about 4 miles southeast of Harrisburg.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s