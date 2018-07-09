Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A man is accused of exposing himself inside a Dunkin’ Donuts in Manheim Township.

Manheim Township Police say they were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1242 Lititz Pike on Friday around 5:30 p.m. Employees told officers that Shay Bromer came into the store around 4 p.m., asked for free food and was denied.

Employees stated to police that they noticed Bromer had a hole in the crotch of his pants and then began to follow them around while masturbating.

Customers fled the store during the incident.

Police say that officers saw a hole in Bromer’s pants and corroborated the employees’ accounts from video surveillance footage inside the restaurant.

Bromer was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure.