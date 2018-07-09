Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey-based reporter took to Twitter to detail how he bought dress shirts that may have been customized for former Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo.
Julian Coltre told an unforgettable tale about his shopping experience at a New Jersey European-style designer suit/men’s store, where he said the owner told him that there were several “marked down” shirts he was trying to sell off that would fit Coltre.
Coltre said the owner told him that the man who had been purchasing the shirts in bulk had recently lost his job and that man was not in need of them anymore.
Coltre said he purchased the shirts, only realizing later that they had stitching of the initials “BC” on the inside the collar and on the sleeve.
Coincidence or not, BC happens to be Bryan Colangelo’s initials.
Colangelo had to resign amid an investigation into an alleged use of a variety of Twitter accounts that anonymously trashed some Sixers players and fellow executives. The investigation revealed that Colangelo’s wife was behind those accounts.
There is no word yet on who the man behind the European-style dress shirts is but one can only imagine the truth is stranger than fiction.