Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey-based reporter took to Twitter to detail how he bought dress shirts that may have been customized for former Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo.

Flyers’ Claude Giroux Gets Married Over Weekend

Julian Coltre told an unforgettable tale about his shopping experience at a New Jersey European-style designer suit/men’s store, where he said the owner told him that there were several “marked down” shirts he was trying to sell off that would fit Coltre.

According to the owner, the man who had purchased them (in bulk apparently) had recently lost his job at a company and didn’t need them anymore so he returned them. At the price they were marked down to I couldn’t refuse so I bought several of the shirts #Sixers — Julian Coltre (@JulianColtre) July 9, 2018

Coltre said the owner told him that the man who had been purchasing the shirts in bulk had recently lost his job and that man was not in need of them anymore.

Today I finally wore one of the shirts and while examining them more closely noticed a few “peculiar” stitchings on the sleeve and inside the neck (see photos). Clearly the shirts had been personalized for the man who had bought them #Sixers pic.twitter.com/LDFoigsqHd — Julian Coltre (@JulianColtre) July 9, 2018

Coltre said he purchased the shirts, only realizing later that they had stitching of the initials “BC” on the inside the collar and on the sleeve.

Coincidence or not, BC happens to be Bryan Colangelo’s initials.

Colangelo had to resign amid an investigation into an alleged use of a variety of Twitter accounts that anonymously trashed some Sixers players and fellow executives. The investigation revealed that Colangelo’s wife was behind those accounts.

There is no word yet on who the man behind the European-style dress shirts is but one can only imagine the truth is stranger than fiction.