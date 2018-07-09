Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Philadelphia have launched an internal investigation into the arrest of a black teenager outside the Philadelphia Zoo.

Cellphone video shows the 14-year-old’s arrest last Thursday.

A zoo spokeswoman says police were flagged down by a zoo public safety officer who’d been trying to disperse the group for soliciting money from patrons.

Now, after community complaints, police are looking into whether the officer’s actions were appropriate.