Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Philadelphia have launched an internal investigation into the arrest of a black teenager outside the Philadelphia Zoo.
Cellphone video shows the 14-year-old’s arrest last Thursday.
Viral Video Shows Police Arresting Teen Selling Water At Philadelphia Zoo
A zoo spokeswoman says police were flagged down by a zoo public safety officer who’d been trying to disperse the group for soliciting money from patrons.
Now, after community complaints, police are looking into whether the officer’s actions were appropriate.