  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delaware, Local TV, Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A death investigation is underway in Wilmington on Monday night.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Ferris Road around 8 p.m. where multiple people were reportedly found dead.

“The Delaware State Police and the Delaware Division of Forensic Science are working in conjunction to determine the manner and cause of death. The victim’s identities are being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin,” police said in a news release.

No further information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s