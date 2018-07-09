WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A death investigation is underway in Wilmington on Monday night.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Ferris Road around 8 p.m. where multiple people were reportedly found dead.

“The Delaware State Police and the Delaware Division of Forensic Science are working in conjunction to determine the manner and cause of death. The victim’s identities are being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin,” police said in a news release.

No further information is available at this time.