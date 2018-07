Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re getting a first look at Rocky Balboa’s official “Creed II” poster thanks to the fictional boxer himself.

Sylvester Stallone posted this picture of the poster on his Instagram account saying, “‘Creed II’ fighting the good fight this November!”

Another “Creed II” poster featuring Michael B. Jordan was previously released, which features the actor ready to fight as boxer Adonis Creed.