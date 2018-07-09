Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Bensalem found a woman dead moments after she called 911 for help on Monday morning. Police are now looking for a person of interest witnesses saw running from the scene.

BREAKING: Bensalem PD searching for 45yo William Table, a “strong” person of interest in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend Teresa Priestley. He’s considered armed and dangerous and may be heading to EASTON, PA in a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer w PA tags KCT9437 pic.twitter.com/lptDpDQQ2b — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) July 9, 2018

Police say they got a frantic call from 43-year-old Teresa Priestley around 6:45 a.m., saying her ex-boyfriend was trying to kill her. Less than one minute later, they found her car crashed on the 3100 block of Hulmeville Road. She was found dead inside her vehicle with multiple stab wounds.

Police say they are searching for 45-year-old William Table, a person of interest in Priestley’s stabbing death.

Investigators say that one week ago Priestley kicked Table out of her apartment and changed the locks.

Police believe Table was waiting for Priestley as she was going to work. Detectives say Table broke her car’s window and gained access to the vehicle as she was inside.

“We’ll get this guy in custody. He’s not coming here and killing a woman on a Monday morning and thinking he’s getting away with it,” said Fred Harran, director of public safety for Bensalem.

Police say Table is considered armed and dangerous and may be heading to Easton in a 2008 silver Chevy Trailblazer with Pennsylvania tags KCT9437.

If you happen to know where he is, contact 911.